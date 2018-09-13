CHICAGO (CBS)–Jury selection resumes today in the murder trial of Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, charged with the murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

The 11th juror was picked Thursday shortly after 10 a.m.

11th juror picked for #JasonVanDyke trial. White male, 30s/40s, masters degree, nuclear engineer. @cbschicago — Jim Williams (@JimWilliamsCBS2) September 13, 2018

Eleven jurors have been chosen since Monday of this week. Before the full 12-person jury and four alternates are sworn in, Van Dyke can choose whether to let a jury or judge decide his fate.

Jurors chosen so far include six whites, three Hispanics, one Asian-American and one African-American.

Under Illinois law, Van Dyke can unilaterally switch to a bench trial at any point before the 12th juror is sworn in.

Once the 11th juror is sworn in, the judge will ask Van Dyke’s defense team to select the type of trial.

