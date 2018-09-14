CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a shooting that happened blocks away from Garfield Park Conservatory Friday.

The shooting happened before noon in the 3400 block of West Walnut.

A Chicago Police Department ShotSpotter picked up the sounds of the gunfire. When officers arrived, they found three people shot.

A 24-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old woman and 30-year-old man are in critical condition.