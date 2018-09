CHICAGO (CBS) — Bob Evans is recalling 46,000 pounds of its sausage links.

The Department of Agriculture said they could have “extraneous materials,” including plastic.

The recalled products are all marked “EST 6785” and were made August 1st.

If you have any of the recalled sausages, throw them away or return them to the store where you purchased the product.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of anyone getting hurt.