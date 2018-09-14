CHICAGO (CBS)–One death and other serious injuries were reported following a multiple vehicle crash in suburban Batavia early Friday morning.

Batavia police said four vehicles were involved in the crash on the 500 block of North Randall Road around 4:50 a.m.

Police said a disabled vehicle in the northbound outside lane of Randall Road was struck by a truck that was northbound in the same traffic lane.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, northbound Randall Road was shut down from Mill Street to Fabyan Parkway. Police are advising northbound traffic to use eastbound McKee Street to northbound Western Avenue as a detour.

This story is developing.