CHICAGO (CBS)—A man who happened to be carrying a gun is credited with saving a police officer being shot at on the Cicero-Chicago border late Thursday afternoon.

Police tried to box in a vehicle at I-55 and Cicero, but the driver suddenly got out of his car and started firing at police.

A man with a concealed carry license was in his car when he saw the shootout. The civilian got out of his car and came to the defense of the officer.

“I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot several times,” the wounded officer, later identified as Luis Duarte, radioed to police dispatch.

According to Cicero Police, the incident happened when officers were conducting a routine traffic stop at I-55 and Cicero Avenue just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Officer Duarte–a four year veteran of the Cicero Police Department– is recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital Friday morning from at least four bullet wounds he sustained during the shooting.

“The vehicle refused to stop. Our officers were able to box the vehicle in,” stated Cicero Police Superintendent Jerry Chlada. “The subject immediately exited his vehicle and started shooting multiple rounds at our officer.”

Police haven’t released the identity of the good Samaritan.

The suspect is being hospitalized in serious condition Friday morning.