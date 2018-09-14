CHICAGO (CBS) — A four week long project of redoing bike lanes through the heart of the Loop is proving to be a costly project of more than one million dollars.

CBS 2 Political Reporter Derrick Blakley reports just six years after the city installed the protected bike lanes along Dearborn Street, now they are being replaced and construction is already underway.

The city claims replacing old bike lanes with new ones on Dearborn is to increase bike safety; but some cyclists are not so sure.

“I don’t think cars are going to come into those lanes anyway,” said Ben Reasner, a bicyclist. “I don’t feel threatened. I think it’s just more concrete in the city, actually.”

The current Dearborn bike lanes use plastic poles, known as bollards, to protect cyclers from car traffic. The new lanes, the one ones already installed on Milwaukee, use a wide, flat concrete barrier. Cycling advocates insist it is safer.

“These concrete curbs make it much more difficult for vehicles to be able to enter and obstruct the bike lane,” stated Jim Merrell of Active Transportation Alliance.

The Dearborn bike lane upgrade from Polk Street to Kinzie costs almost $1.2 million. The city said 800 bikers use the Dearborn bikeway for the afternoon rush, which comes out to $1,500 per biker.

“That’s really going to shift people out of their car trips and really help us tackle the congestion in the city, we know is a big challenge for so many,” said Merrell.

The city pointed out the $1.2 million used to re-do the Dearborn bikeway comes from a federal grant, not local taxes.