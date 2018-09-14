CHICAGO (CBS) — Music fans will pack Hamilton Park and Cultural Center on Saturday for the 19th annual Englewood Jazz Festival.

Organized by Chicago saxophonist and South Side resident Ernest Dawkins, some of the scheduled performers include the Live the Spirit Residency Senior Ensemble, the Young Masters Ensemble, the Charles Heath Group, Denise Thimes and the Ernest Dawkins Coltrane Project featuring Special Guest James Carter.

The festival starts at 12:00 Saturday afternoon and ends around 6:00 p.m. at Hamilton Park and Cultural Center at 513 West 72nd Street.

According to the Chicago Park District, it will take place in the picnic grove east of the field house near the playground. If it rains, the event will move indoors to the auditorium.

There’s a post-performance concert at Lindblom High School located at 6130 South Wolcott.

It will feature the world premier of Quantum Englewood. The musical showcase has “a cast of hundreds” including Dawkins, Funkadesi, the Soul Children Gospel Choir, Maggie Brown (daughter of the late Oscar Brown Jr.), the Lindblom Acapella Choir and many more.

Visit the Englewood Jazz Festival Facebook Page for more information on the event.