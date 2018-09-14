By Natalie Hayes

CHICAGO (CBS)—Shots were fired in north suburban Lincolnwood overnight after a resident confronted at least two people he believed were breaking into a vehicle parked outside his home.

A homeowner on the 6500 block of North Monticello woke up around 2 a.m. and saw several people outside his house, according to Lincolnwood Police Chief Jay Parrott.

He started knocking on his front window to alert the people that he had seen them, Parrott said.

The resident told police he heard two gunshots after knocking on the window.

Police found two bullet casings on the ground near the home, Parrott said.

“Based on the investigation, we believe the (suspects) fired the gun into the air to scare the resident off,” Parrott said. “He never had a gun pointed at him and there was no damage.”

Police said the suspects were likely on the quiet residential street in the middle of the night stealing items from unlocked vehicles.

Instead of confronting a burglar, Parrot said calling 911 should always be the first move.

“Anytime it’s a property crime and they’re armed with a firearm, we don’t want any resident to confront them,” Parrott said.

Residents should always lock their vehicles, even when parked in a driveway. He also said key fobs should never be left inside cars.