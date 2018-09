CHICAGO (CBS) — Feeling lucky?

You may want to get a lottery ticket for Friday’s giant jackpot.

The Mega Millions drawing for $227 million dollars is set for Friday night. The winner will get a cash option of $134 million.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the winning numbers from Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing were 15, 30, 51, 62 and 67. The Mega Ball was 19.

Even though there wasn’t a jackpot winner on Tuesday, there were other payouts ranging from $2.00 to $10,000.