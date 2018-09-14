CHICAGO (CBS)–The demand for a chance to win millions at a far northwest suburban VFW in a Queen of Hearts raffle is higher than ever, with huge crowds expected to pack the center this weekend.

After months of games, the jackpot continues to grow. A McHenry resident won about $278,000 last week, but $7 million is still up for grabs.

A winner will finally be chosen on Tuesday because VFW officials decided to set a hard deadline after the game has drawn on for months.

Tickets are being sold in packs of six for $5.