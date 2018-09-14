CHICAGO (CBS)–One of Cook County’s biggest murder trials in history will begin next week after attorneys for Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke decided to put his fate in the hands of the jury that was selected this week.

Jury selection wrapped up on Thursday, with 12 jurors and five alternates chosen. Jurors were asked to return to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Monday for opening statements.

Van Dyke had the option to waive the jury trial and put the decision solely in the hands of Judge Vincent Gaughan.

The legal team representing Van Dyke has been pushing to move the case out of Cook County, but that request so far has not been approved by the judge.

One black juror was chosen to sit on the jury that could determine the fate of Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who is accused of killing black teenager Laquan McDonald.

The 12th juror was chosen Thursday in the murder trial of Van Dyke, charged with the murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

