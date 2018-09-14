CHICAGO (CBS)–One of Cook County’s biggest murder trials in history will hit a fork Friday morning, as attorneys for Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke decide whether they want the case in the hands of the jury that was selected this week or Judge Vincent Gaughan.

Jury selection wrapped up on Thursday, with 12 jurors and five alternates chosen. Jurors were asked to return to the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Monday for opening statements, but if Van Dyke’s defense team opts for a bench trial the jury won’t be needed.

The legal team representing Van Dyke has been pushing to move the case out of Cook County, but that request so far has not been approved by the judge.

Van Dyke’s decision on the type of trial could impact the length of the trial and other dynamics.

Court starts at 9 a.m. Friday and Van Dyke is expected to issue a decision sometime this morning.