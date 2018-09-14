CHICAGO (CBS)—A federal judge Thursday sentenced former Chicago cop William “Willie” Whitley to 25 years in prison for paying underage girls for sex.

Whitley, 62, was ordered to forfeit his pension, valued at more than $350,000, and pay $240,000 into a trust fund for his four victims.

Three of the girls were runaways. The victims ranged in age between 14 and 17.

Whitley is alleged to have regularly paid for sex with the minors between 2012 and 2016.

He was arrested in 2016.

Whitley pleaded guilty in May to one count of sex trafficking of a minor.