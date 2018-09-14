  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ex-Chicago Police Officer Willie Whitley, William Willie Whitley, Willie Whitley

CHICAGO (CBS)—A federal judge Thursday sentenced former Chicago cop William “Willie” Whitley to 25 years in prison for paying underage girls for sex.

Whitley, 62, was ordered to forfeit his pension, valued at more than $350,000, and pay $240,000 into a trust fund for his four victims.

Three of the girls were runaways. The victims ranged in age between 14 and 17.

Whitley is alleged to have regularly paid for sex with the minors between 2012 and 2016.

He was arrested in 2016.

Whitley pleaded guilty in May to one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

 