CHICAGO (CBS) — The man charged with shooting a Cicero police officer will go straight from the hospital to the Cook County Jail.

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov has the story from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with the story.

27-year-old suspect Daniel Mageo wasn’t at his bond hearing in person because he’s still in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds. But the judge in his case called Mageo a real and present threat to witnesses and the community and denied bail.

The suspect accused of shooting Cicero police officer Luis Duarte has now been charged with attempted murder. The judge called 27-year-old Mageo of Long Beach, California “a poster child for no bail” before adding and it’s exactly what he is going to get.

Mageo is still in the hospital getting treatment for gunshots he received after Duarte’s partner chased and shot him blocks away from where it began Thursday, near Cicero and I-55. Prosecutors indicate Mageo just kept firing.

Prosecutors also detailed Mageo’s criminal history, which includes a 2014 conviction for human trafficking of a minor. He was also wanted on two Los Angeles-area warrants, for removing his monitoring bracelet and a second sex offense.

Meanwhile, officer Duarte is still recovering.

“He’s doing much better,” said Cicero Police Department Superintendent Jerry Chlada Jr. “He had two surgeries so far. Luckily everything went well and he’s resting comfortably.”

Prosecutors said when Mageo was on the ground right before his arrest he looked up at the other Cicero police officer and said “just kill me.”