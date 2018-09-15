CHICAGO (CBS) — The suspect who shot a Cicero police officer on I-55 Thursday is a convicted felon from California.

Cicero authorities said Daniel Mageo was charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and one count of aggravated battery to a police officer with a handgun.

Officer Luis Duarte was shot four times by Mageo Thursday as Durate was making a routine traffic stop on I-55. A man with a concealed carry license was in his car and saw the incident unfold. He got out of his vehicle and came to the defense of the officer, shooting the Mageo.

Mageo is a registered sex offender with an active California parole violation warrant.

The Cicero Police Department would like to thank the @Chicago_Police @ChicagoCAPS08 @ILStatePolice @ATF_Chicago for all of their support during our difficult times. Thank you for being there for us in the pursuit of justice! — Cicero Police Dept (@TOCPolice) September 15, 2018

RELATED:

Cicero Police Officer Shot Four Times, Suspect In Custody

Cicero Good Samaritan: ‘I Didn’t Think Twice’