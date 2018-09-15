CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating a crash that killed a construction worker on I-294 in Rosemont.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

The medical examiner identified the construction worker as 61-year-old Frank Caputo. He was killed when state police said a driver crashed its car into a construction zone on the interstate.

It happened Friday night after 10:30 near mile post 41. State police got to the scene and found a black Infinity with front-end damage.

Authorities said the driver crashed the car into the construction zone, hit the worker then hit a parked construction van.

No one was inside the van. Caputo was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Several constructions watched nearby while state police conducted an investigation. It’s unclear what caused the driver to crash his car. That driver was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

State police are still questioning him to figure out what exactly happened.

A statement from the Illinois Tollway said it’s offering its deepest sympathies to the family of the worker, noting that “this incident tragically emphasizes once again the importance of drivers slowing down in work zones for the safety of our construction workers, Tollway maintenance workers, state police and first responders.”