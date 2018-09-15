CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re looking for a frightfully good time, head to Six Flags Great America this weekend.

The park’s annual Fright Fest kicks off Saturday. Guests experience thrills by day and terror by night. The fest runs on select days and all weekends through Halloween.

The park needs to scare up some ghosts and goblins to work for the event. Six Flags needs to hire 800 team members for both Fright Fest and December’s Holiday in the Park.

Applicants will get a free ticket for interviewing and another ticket if hired. Prospective workers can apply online at sixflagsjobs.com.