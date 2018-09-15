CHICAGO (CBS) — Park Ridge police said a sergeant with the Rosemont Public Safety Department was arrested in connection with two armed robberies in the northern suburbs.

Police said 40-year-old Edward Karas was charged with two counts of armed robbery. The incidents took place at an Exxon gas station in Norridge and a Shell gas station in Park Ridge.

Another suspect, 48-year-old Wright W. Olaughlin was also charged in connection with the robberies.

Karas was hired by the department in 2005.

A statement from Superintendent Donald E. Stephens III said “I am extremely disappointed in the actions of Edward Karas. We do not tolerate this misconduct in this department nor in this profession. This does not reflect on the hard working, dedicated, and honest officers that go out of their way each and every day to provide exceptional service to this community.”

Police said Karas had been on administrative leave since June for an unrelated internal investigation and “had been stripped of his police powers.”

According to authorities, the Rosemont Public Safety Department is moving forward with “termination proceedings” from that internal investigation.