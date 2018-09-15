CHICAGO (CBS) — Fall can be a competitive season to buy or sell a home, with tight inventory and motivated buyers.

Joining CBS 2 Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio is @properties real estate broker Phil Skowron with simple tips to make sure your home stands out to buyers to guarantee that you receive the best offer.

He said window treatments are a good start with upgrades to any home.

“You want to let in as much natural light as possible. I tell people let the windows showcase themselves,” said Skowron.

New technology can also make an impact.

“If you add a Nest thermostat, it’s a small thing, a pretty inexpensive thing in the grand scheme of things, it can really make your home feel like it’s more with the times, more up to date,” he added. “Sleek-looking intercoms to security cameras, all that kind of stuff is really recognized by buyers.”

Other tips include:

Make small or large updates to your kitchen and bathrooms:

o Buyers are favoring new construction more than ever, so to compete with the brand-new homes on the market, a kitchen or bathroom update can go a long way.

o Even a mini-remodel can help increase the value of your home. Change the paint color on your walls and on your cabinets for a fresh look.

o Add a splash of color to your kitchen with a new backsplash. New tile is attractive and most home improvement stores can help you if you want to make this a DIY project.

o If you are ready to make a bigger investment, replace your kitchen appliances with stainless steel to make your kitchen look more modern and contemporary.

Pay attention to the floors in the entryway.

o Nothing makes a home feel old faster than creaky or sun-damaged floors.

o If you’re considering sanding and staining floors, or doing major floor repairs, it’s a good idea top price out new floors.

o Some types of new flooring options are more and more affordable every year and make a big difference.

o Replacing the floors in your entry way or front hallway can go a long way in creating that best first impression.

For more information on how to better sell your home, visit the @properties website for tips on what buyers are looking for.