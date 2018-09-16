CHICAGO (CBS) — A stamp to salute “Chicago’s Finest” will be unveiled at a ceremony Monday honoring first responders.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, the commemorative Forever stamp “honors the men and women who serve as firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical professionals for their skill, dedication and uncommon bravery.”

The stamp, created by Brian Stauffer, Antonio Alcalá and Ricky Altizer, is a digital illustration showing three first responders in profile.

Featured are a firefighter, an EMS worker and a law enforcement officer.

The ceremony is set for 10:00 a.m. Monday at the Chicago Fire Department Quinn Fire Academy at 558 West Dekoven Street.