CHICAGO (CBS) — A five alarm fire burned a condo building in unincorporated Des Plaines Sunday morning.

At least one person is confirmed dead.

The North Maine Fire Department District said the blaze started on the sixth floor of the building around 7:50 a.m. in the 9300 block of Landings Lane.

Firefighters had to use aerial ladders to get to the fire. Chief Robert McKay said seven people were taken to area hospitals. At least four were firefighters.

The According to the Red Cross, the condo fire displaced people in 35 units, impacting more than 50 adults and 13 children.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help victims of the fire.

This is a developing story.