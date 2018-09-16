CHICAGO (CBS) — One determined bride refused to let Hurricane Florence keep her from the wedding day of her dreams.

Carolyn Wheatfall-Gray was supposed to get married along the Virginia coastline. But when airlines started cancelling flights because of Hurricane Florence, she knew she had to do something to save her special day.

Scrapping months of planning, she decided to move the ceremony to Chicago where she grew up.

“First call I got was from my cupcake people. They said ‘we’ll give you your money back. We’re cancelling. Nobody is going to be working. We’ve got to let our workers go so they can prepare for the storm.'”

She said she was set on September 15 because so many of her wedding items, invitations, even the napkins were already printed with that date.

She and her new husband Ronald plan to throw a second reception later in October for their family and friends who intended to travel to Virginia.