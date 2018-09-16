CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting in the Brighton Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m. a 29-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were in a vehicle in the 4600 block of South Kedzie when someone in a dark SUV approached and fired shots into the vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

Police say the man was shot in the neck and back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman was shot in the hip and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Central is investigating.