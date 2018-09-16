CHICAGO (CBS) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama plans to kickoff her stadium-sized book tour in her hometown.

Mrs. Obama will appear at the United Center on Tuesday November 13 to promote her new memoir “Becoming.”

You can register right now through Tuesday for a chance to buy presale tickets through Ticketmaster. A select group will then get the chance to buy presale tickets on Thursday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.

According to Ticketmaster’s website, the prices will range from $29.50 to $2,000, including an option for a meet and greet.