BALTIMORE (AP) — Jonathan Villar and Adam Jones homered, rookie Cedric Mullins had a career-high four hits and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Baltimore took control with a five-run first inning against Lucas Giolito (10-11) and held on for its 43rd victory.

That means the Orioles can’t match the major league record of 120 losses in a season, set by the 1962 New York Mets.

Daniel Palka hit two solo home runs and Yolmer Sanchez had a two-run shot for the White Sox. All three homers came off rookie David Hess, who didn’t make it out of the fifth inning.

Ryan Meisinger (1-0) got the final two outs in the fifth for his first major league victory, and Paul Fry finished for his initial big league save.

The Orioles sent nine players to the plate in their biggest first inning of the year.

Villar and Jones both hit RBI singles before DJ Stewart collected his first major league RBI with a grounder. Jones scored on an error, and Breyvic Valera capped the uprising with a sacrifice fly.

It was 6-1 in the fifth before home runs by Sanchez and Palka chased Hess.

Jones hit his 15th homer in the seventh. It’s been a strange month for the 33-year-old veteran, who’s seen a lot of bench time while the rebuilding Orioles look at a few of their younger outfielders.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Palka left in the eighth with an apparent groin strain after trying to make a diving catch in right field.

INF Tim Anderson got the day off after playing 27 consecutive games. “I think he’s been pushing and playing great for us,” manager Rick Renteria said. “My eyes are telling me that he’s a little gassed. Being able to give him a day today and a natural day off tomorrow will be helpful.”

OF Avisail Garcia also is dealing with some soreness and was out of the lineup.

Orioles: C Chance Sisco left in the fourth inning after having his chin cut by a foul tip.

RHP Luis Ortiz (hamstring) will receive an MRI on Monday or Tuesday and might be shut down for the season. The rookie hurt himself during his first major league start Friday, the second time this season he’s dealt with a hamstring issue. “It’s something we need to solve as we go forward,” manager Buck Showalter said.

UP NEXT

White Sox: After a day off Monday, Chicago will call upon lefty Carlos Rodon (6-5, 3.10 ERA) to start in Cleveland. He’s 4-2 with 2.44 ERA lifetime against the Indians.

Orioles: Toronto comes to town for a three-game series that begins Monday. Baltimore’s lone three-game sweep of the season was against the Blue Jays last month.

