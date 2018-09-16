CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday is National Guacamole Day!

To celebrate, executive chef Angelo Chavez of the Pink Taco joins CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio to explain how to make the classic dip.

“Here in Chicago, we’re kind of new. We’re really excited to be here in Chicago. It’s a great food city and it’s one of the first restaurants in the expansion of our company. We started in L.A. and now we’re coming to Chicago. We’re hitting Boston and Miami next.”

Chavez said their guacamole is a classic version.

“I like to add kosher salt to this part (after mashed in a bowl.) The secret is salt,” said Chavez. “Because of the fat content in the avocados, it actually soaks up the salt, so you really can’t make it too salty.”

Below is the recipe for Pink Taco’s guacamole. Visit the Pink Taco website for more information on the restaurant and its other menu offerings.

Pink Taco’s Guacamole

Two medium sized HAAS Avocados

½ white onion

1 Roma tomato

½ a bunch cilantro

1 full jalapeno

1 ½ limes

Salt

Method:

Dice onion, jalapeno, tomato and cilantro. Juice limes. Mash avocados and mix all ingredients together. Add salt to taste