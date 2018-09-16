Chicago Police are releasing surveillance images of two burglaries that occurred earlier this month in Logan Square.

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are releasing surveillance images of two burglaries that occurred earlier this month in Logan Square.

In both incidents, an unknown offender forced entry into two businesses overnight while they were closed on September 4, according to a CPD community alert.

Once inside, the offender ransacked and stole property from the businesses.

The first burglary occurred at 5:51 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. The second burglary occurred in the 2500 block of West Armitage Avenue at 11:30 p.m.

The alert says the surveillance images suggest the same offender was responsible for both burglaries, but provide the description of two offenders. One is described as a white male and one is described as an African American male.

CPD is asking anyone with information to contact the Area North Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8263 with RD# JB421200 and RD# JB422882.