CHICAGO (CBS)–Amazon’s first store without cashiers in Chicago opened its doors for the first time Monday in a Loop office building at Franklin and Monroe streets.

The e-commerce giant first launched the Amazon Go convenience store in Seattle earlier this year. The Chicago store is the company’s fourth location. The store hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.

The store offers snacks and other grab-and-go options.

Customers pay using the Amazon Go app.