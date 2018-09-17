CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicagoans could have to get used to saying “Mayor Daley again.”

Bill Daley officially announced his campaign for Chicago mayor Monday morning.

Daley, 70, is now vying for the job his brother and father held for a combined 43 years.

“I come from a family with a long history of public service. I’ve worked in business and in government on issues from international trade and community development to public education,” Daley said in a statement released on Monday. “I have a history of finding common ground among people on all sides of many issues and bringing us together around shared values like family, community, job growth and fairness.”

Daley’s brother, Mayor Richard M. Daley, ended his reign as Chicago mayor in 2011.