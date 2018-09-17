CHICAGO (CBS)–The mother of a toddler who was fatally shot in the head in Gary has pleaded not guilty to neglect in connection with death of her two-year-old daughter.

Dashana Mattica Fowler, 22 of Gary, was charged with one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and three counts of neglect of a dependent.

Fowler was in court Monday where she pleaded not guilty. She is being held on $150,000 bail. A bond reduction hearing is scheduled for next Monday, September 24.

Two-year-old Jayla Miller died Sept. 6, one day after police responded to a 911 call from the 1700 block of Polk Street, and found a girl who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head while inside her home.

She was rushed to Methodist Hospitals Northlake, and later airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.

It was unclear whether the girl accidentally shot herself, if someone else shot her either intentionally, or if she was caught in some sort of crossfire or struck by a stray bullet.