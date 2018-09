MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois judge has thrown out a man’s murder conviction in the 2014 death of a Southern Illinois University student.

A Jackson County judge vacated Gaege Bethune’s first-degree murder conviction Monday in the death of 19-year-old Pravin Varughese of Eldorado, Illinois.

A jury had convicted Bethune in June in the suburban Chicago man’s death, but his new defense attorney sought to have the conviction thrown out.

The case is now set for a new trial, which could begin some time next year.

Prosecutors say Bethune and Varughese were intoxicated when they fought while driving around Carbondale looking for cocaine in February 2014 and that Bethune caused head injuries that left Varughese disoriented and led to his hypothermia death.

Bethune’s attorney argued that no evidence was presented at trial to prove that claim.

