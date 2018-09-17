CHICAGO (CBS)–Four Metra trains on the BNSF Line are experiencing delays Monday morning.

Here’s the latest information from Metra:

Metra Alert BNSF – Inbound train #1230 scheduled to arrive in Chicago At 7:45 a.m., a 35 minute delay. Train service will terminate at Route 59 due to mechanical failure, Metra says. Train #1238 will accommodate passengers to Chicago.

Metra Alert BNSF – Train #1238 scheduled to arrive at Chicago Union Station At 8:11 a.m. The train will not stop in Naperville.

Metra Alert BNSF – Train #1232 schedule to arrive at Chicago Union Station At 7:55 a.m. Trains will not stop at Route 59.

Metra Alert BNSF – Inbound Train #1226 scheduled to arrive in Chicago At 7:37 a.m., a six minute delay.