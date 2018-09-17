ON TRIALChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke Accused Of Murder After Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
CHICAGO (CBS)–Four Metra trains on the BNSF Line are experiencing delays Monday morning.

Passengers on Metra’s BNSF line were delayed Monday morning due to mechanical problems. (Donna Sharp)

Here’s the latest information from Metra:

Metra Alert BNSF – Inbound train #1230 scheduled to arrive in Chicago At 7:45 a.m., a 35 minute delay. Train service will terminate at Route 59 due to mechanical failure, Metra says. Train #1238 will accommodate passengers to Chicago.

Metra Alert BNSF – Train #1238 scheduled to arrive at Chicago Union Station At 8:11 a.m. The train will not stop in Naperville.

Metra Alert BNSF – Train #1232 schedule to arrive at Chicago Union Station At 7:55 a.m. Trains will not stop at Route 59.

Metra Alert BNSF – Inbound Train #1226 scheduled to arrive in Chicago At 7:37 a.m., a six minute delay.

 