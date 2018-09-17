CHICAGO (CBS)–A judge has denied the change of venue request from the attorneys of Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who is accused of fatally shooting Laquan McDonald 16 times.

Van Dyke, 40, chose a jury trial on Friday instead of leaving the decision of his guilt or innocence up to a judge.

Van Dyke’s attorneys had asked the court for months to move the trial because of the high-publicity the case has received, but Judge Vincent Gaughan refused those requests at the start of Monday’s court hearing.

Opening statements are starting soon.

Motion for change of venue denied. #JasonVanDyke trial — Roseanne Tellez (@RoseanneTellez) September 17, 2018

Officer Jason Van Dyke said nothing while walking into court dressed in a bullet proof vest ahead of first day of his murder trial. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Y2pUSC0TU3 — Mike Puccinelli (@MPuccinelliCBS2) September 17, 2018

Judge Gaughan is also expected to swear in the jury Monday morning.

CBS 2 will have live updates of the trial.