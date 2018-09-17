CHICAGO (CBS)–Loaded firearms were found Sunday in the bedroom of a Wilmette Junior High student, prompting police to sweep the school building.

The juvenile was placed in a treatment center and authorities reassured parents Monday the school was safe.

A parent of the youth found the loaded firearms in the child’s room, and called police, according to a news release on the North Shore suburb’s website.

“During the investigation, it was learned that the juvenile had been experimenting with possible explosive devices,” the release stated. “Based on this information and after discussing the incident with Wilmette District 39 staff, the Wilmette Police requested the Cook County Bomb Unit to conduct a protective sweep of the Wilmette Junior High School out of an abundance of caution. There is no information indicating a threat against students, staff or the school.”