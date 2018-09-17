CHICAGO (CBS) — More women are choosing to have their placenta made into pills after giving birth.

Some claim there are health benefits to having the organ encapsulated, saying it restores iron levels and reduces postpartum depression.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says there is little research to back up those claims.

“We know there are some potential harms and the research doesn’t demonstrate any benefits,” stated Dr. Barbara Levy, the Vice President for Health Policy at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

The process to encapsulate the placenta is not FDA regulated.

Specialists say they clean the placenta and prepare it for dehydration. Medical researchers warn, though, that women should consult with a doctor before ingesting anything after giving birth.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and her sister, Kourtney, turned their placentas into pills. Supermodel and new mother, Chrissy Teigen, is also singing praises of the supplements.