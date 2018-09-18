CHICAGO (CBS) — A 91-year-old man was rushed to a hospital after being beaten in a Chinatown attack, Chicago Police said.

Officers said the incident happened in the 2400 block of S. Wentworth around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports the attack happened along a busy stretch of Wentworth in broad daylight. Thanks to witnesses, police were able to catch the suspect shortly after the attack.

As paramedics worked on 91-year-old Yen Jit Wong, witnesses quickly led law enforcement to his alleged attacker.

Deputy Eddie Garcia was driving through the area when the attack happened. An off-duty Chicago Police Sergeant was also in the area and stopped to help catch the suspect.

The 91-year-old was rushed to Northwestern Hospital for treatment. Wong’s family said doctors believe he has some bleeding in his brain, along with a fracture in his shoulder. Doctors are waiting for scans to determine the severity of his injuries.

The victim’s son-in-law, Eddie Lau, said Wong was attacked for no reason. He said Wong was walking back home, carrying his cane when the offender came up and hit him.

Chicago Police said the suspect is 45-years-old and charges are pending.

Police have not released a motive for the attack.

No other details have been released at this time.