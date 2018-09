(CBS) — Working the overnight shift often stinks.

Especially when confronted by a skunk with a cup stuck on its nose.

That was the situation faced by Aurora police officer Derrick Hight, who was called to a laundry in the 600 block of South Broadway around 5:20 a.m. on Sept 11.

Hight was able to gingerly move around the critter and pull the cup away.

The video freezes for several seconds at the beginning so after you hit play, be patient.