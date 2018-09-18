CHICAGO (CBS)–The race for Chicago mayor is getting even more crowded in the wake of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s announcement that he will not seek a third term.High-profile attorney Gery Chico confirmed Tuesday his plans to seek Chicago’s top office. He ran for Chicago mayor in 2011, coming in second to Emanuel.

Bill Daley announced his entry into the race on Monday, and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is expected to announce her mayoral candidacy on Thursday.

Gery Chico Gery Chico talks to CBS 2 Chief Correspondent Jay Levine in a one-on-one interview. (CBS)

Bill Daley Drops Out Bill Daley announces he's dropping out of the 2014 race for governor. (Credit: CBS)

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley Congressman Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) (Credit: CBS)

Congressman Mike Quigley, a former Cook County Commissioner, has said he will decide whether to run for Chicago mayor within in the next two weeks.

Daley, 70, is vying for the job his brother and father held for a combined 43 years.

Daley’s brother, Mayor Richard M. Daley, ended his reign as Chicago mayor in 2011.

For most of his life, Bill Daley has had a ringside seat, observing the power of elective office, even visiting the Oval Office under JFK. He said he finally wants to grab the reins himself.

He said he’s embracing his family’s political dynasty and has no plans to steer away from the legacy of the Daley’s in Chicago.