CHICAGO (CBS)—On a hot September evening in Chicago, an alarming discovery was made in the Streeterville neighborhood.

Two friends were walking around midnight near Grand and Fairbanks on Monday when they heard dogs barking in the back of a U-Haul truck parked on the street.

They pried open the door of the filthy truck. Among the dogs was a newborn puppy. They gave the dogs some water and waited for police to arrive.

The dogs’ owner, a 70-year-old woman, came out of a nearby hotel and relayed they were her dogs and that she is currently in the process of moving.

The citizens made an agreement with the owner to take care of the dogs for the night to help her out. They promised to return the dogs the following day.

One of the good Samaritans, who only identified himself as Jayme, said he would have busted out the windows of the truck, but it had none.

“We opened the van (and saw five dogs and one baby dog..I mean I would say it’s a couple days old at the most.”

The good samaritans took two of the dogs, including the puppy, to the 24-hour vet.

Police did not issue any citations.