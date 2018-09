CHICAGO (CBS) — Rapper Kanye West has homes in California and New York, but the Chicago native announced he is coming home.

West made the surprise announcement Monday night.

Fellow entertainer and Chicago native, “Chance the Rapper,” brought West to the stage during “open mic night” at Harold Washington Library.

It is unclear if Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West and their three kids, will make the move, as well.