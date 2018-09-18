CHICAGO (CBS) — Construction is underway at a high school on Chicago’s southwest side for the rendering of a high-tech planetarium dome. Workers are turning the former monastery wing of Marist High School into a $13 million science center.

“This was a community room here,” said Principal Larry Tucker. “Forensic science on the first floor, along with anatomy.”

Yellow tape is guarding the construction site, but soon, similar tape will protect crime scenes, as the new CSI-like forensic science labs come to life.

“We go through rolls of caution tape every year in forensics,” Carrie Spano, a science teacher at the high school, explained. She said she is one of the science teachers looking forward to moving to the new digs. “Science, now, is all about hands-on, learning from experimentation.”

High School Junior, Eliza Shroba, said she is excited for the new labs, saying the new installment means, “More time spent in the lab and more time testing things out and not just getting facts spit at us all day.”

Much of the Marist campus dates back to the 1960s. While many other Catholic schools fade to black and disappear, Marist is shooting for the stars. The cornerstone of the campus will be a planetarium.

“Like Adler Planetarium, this would be a mini version of that,” explained Principal Larry Tucker.

“It’s definitely gonna be amazing. Not everyday kids my age get this experience!” high school junior, Matthew Steinke, exclaimed.

The anatomy classes will also get a big upgrade. The days of bones in boxes will disappear and upgraded for the 21st century. Most of the money, $13 million, came from generous donations from alums and parents. More than $10 million has already been raised.

The new science center is set to open next fall.