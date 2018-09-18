CHICAGO (CBS) — McDonald’s workers staged a walkout Tuesday in Chicago, calling for the company to confront problems with sexual harassment in the workplace.

“We’re here, we’re loud. Sexual harassment is not allowed,” workers chanted.

Outside McDonald’s corporate headquarters in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, protesters accused the company of ignoring or retaliating against their claims of sexual harassment.

They are also condemning the company for hiring “Seyfarth Shaw At Work,” the same consulting firm hired by the Weinstein company to handle harassment issues.

In an email response from McDonald’s wrote, in part, “The company has strong policies, procedures, and training in place, specifically designed to prevent sexual harassment. McDonalds has engaged in the areas of prevention and response, including RAINN – the Rape, Abuse, & Incenst National Network – to evolve our policies.”