CHICAGO (CBS)—An uptick in reports of criminals posing as rideshare drivers has prompted Chicago police to issue a warning to customers.

Two men are going around the Near North Side picking people up and then robbing them with force or by gunpoint, police said.

Five similar incidents have occurred in the past month, police say. The robberies have occurred in Lincoln Park, Old Town and River North.

The robberies were reported in the early morning hours in the following locations on the following dates: