16 SHOTSChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke On Trial For Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMBull
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beluga Whale Calf, Beluga Whales, Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Shedd Aquarium announced a baby beluga is on the way. A sonogram showed one of their whales is pregnant, depicting a head on the left and a flipper.

The mother, named Mauyak, will be carrying the calf for 14 to 16 months, the duration of a typical pregnancy for beluga whales.

She has already given birth to three beluga calves at the aquarium, including Kimalu, a female born in August 2012.

Shedd veterinarians and marine mammal trainers are optimistic that the 37-year-old whale’s pregnancy will go well for her and her calf.

whale 3 Shedd Aquarium Announces Baby Beluga On The Way

Mauyak is due in the summer of 2019.

For more information, visit the Shedd Aquarium’s website. 