CHICAGO (CBS) — The Shedd Aquarium announced a baby beluga is on the way. A sonogram showed one of their whales is pregnant, depicting a head on the left and a flipper.

The mother, named Mauyak, will be carrying the calf for 14 to 16 months, the duration of a typical pregnancy for beluga whales.

She has already given birth to three beluga calves at the aquarium, including Kimalu, a female born in August 2012.

Shedd veterinarians and marine mammal trainers are optimistic that the 37-year-old whale’s pregnancy will go well for her and her calf.

Mauyak is due in the summer of 2019.

