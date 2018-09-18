CHICAGO (CBS)–A Waukegan family who lost their home in a fire last week received a special gift from firefighters.
Sylvia Pilar Bout shared a video on Facebook Sunday of Waukegan firefighters Captain Matt Burleson and firefighter/paramedic Beth Moss surprising her 12-year-old niece Neveah Escobedo with a replica of a stuffed toy she lost in the fire on September 11.
In the video, Captain Burleson hands he a black stuffed dog.
“I know its not Flippy, but I hope he replaces him in your heart,” Burleson says as he hands her the black stuffed dog.
Overwhelmed with tears as she accepts the toy, Escobedo is wrapped in a hug by another young girl.
The family lost most of their belongings in the fire, Bout said.
Waukegan Fire Marshall Steve Lenzi said the fire department wanted to keep the spotlight on the family.
“We don’t want any emphasis on us and what we do,” Lenzi said. “We want to make the efforts about the family–the fact they lost everything is heartbreaking.”
The video has been viewed 58,000 times on Facebook.