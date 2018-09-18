CHICAGO (CBS)–A Waukegan family who lost their home in a fire last week received a special gift from firefighters.

Sylvia Pilar Bout shared a video on Facebook Sunday of Waukegan firefighters Captain Matt Burleson and firefighter/paramedic Beth Moss surprising her 12-year-old niece Neveah Escobedo with a replica of a stuffed toy she lost in the fire on September 11.

In the video, Captain Burleson hands he a black stuffed dog.

“I know its not Flippy, but I hope he replaces him in your heart,” Burleson says as he hands her the black stuffed dog.

Overwhelmed with tears as she accepts the toy, Escobedo is wrapped in a hug by another young girl.

The family lost most of their belongings in the fire, Bout said.