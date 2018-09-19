16 SHOTSChicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke On Trial For Shooting Laquan McDonald 16 Times
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Charlie De Mar
Filed Under:baby shot, Chicago Gun Violence, Chicago Shootings, shots fired, State and Ceramk
(Credit: CBS)

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people, including a baby, were shot near State Street and Cermak Road around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a 16-month-old female was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, a 13-year-old female was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, a 30-year-old female was taken to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition, and one person refused medical attention.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story… 

 