CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people, including a baby, were shot near State Street and Cermak Road around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a 16-month-old female was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, a 13-year-old female was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, a 30-year-old female was taken to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition, and one person refused medical attention.

#ChicagoPolice responding to a shooting at Cermak & State Street where several individuals were transported to area hospitals in unknown condition. Please stay clear of the area as police and EMS respond. Anyone with info pls send anonymously to https://t.co/g9Q1Srtgmc pic.twitter.com/EiIfLpAK6P — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 20, 2018

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story…