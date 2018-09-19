Chicago (CBS) — Chicago is welcoming fall with some fun events and activities around the area. Here are our top picks.
Through Sunday, September, 23
Various Times
Various locations including: Millennium Park & Chicago Cultural Center
The 20th Annual World Music Festival Chicago is a FREE city-wide, multi-venue, eleven-day festival that features artists and ensembles from all over the world.
Various Times on Thursdays and Sundays through Sunday October 28
Lifeline Theatre: 6912 N Glenwood Ave, Chicago, IL, 60626
Written 200 years ago, Frankenstein features a creature assembled from body parts at Lifeline Theatre. In this new version, the creator is a woman grappling with the demons of grief and denial.
Friday, September 21 – Sunday, September 23
Friday and Saturday 10 AM – 6 PM, Sunday 10 AM – 5 PM
Chicago Botanic Garden: 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe
One of the country’s premier fine craft shows, The 34th Annual American Craft Exposition: 140 artisans exhibiting one-of-a-kind museum quality work at Chicago Botanic Garden.
Friday September 21 – Sunday September 23
Friday at 7pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM and 5 PM
Lake Shore Park: 808 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago
Midnight Circus in the Parks brings world class contemporary circus performances to communities throughout Chicago and raise money for Chicago parks with the proceeds.
YAS! Fest (Youth Arts Showcase)
Saturday, September 22
11 AM – 7:30 PM
Millennium Park: 201 E. Randolph St.(Michigan Ave. & Columbus Ave.), Chicago
Chicago Cultural Center: 78 E. Washington Street, Chicago
Art Institute of Chicago: 111 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
YAS! Fest will be the largest celebration of young artists in Chicago history, featuring the works of hundreds of creative youth showcased in dozens of events throughout the Millennium Park Campus. It offers a wide range of performances, exhibitions, and hands-on activities and is free.
Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23
Saturday 11 AM – 10 PM, Sunday 11 AM – 5 PM
Naper Settlement: 523 S Webster Street, Naperville
The traditional Powwow is a time to celebrate life, renew friendships, and share the Native American culture through dance, drumming, art, and storytelling. The 24th Annual Harvest Pow Wow also has food booths, crafts for sale, and a kids corner at Naper Settlement.
The Chicago Half Marathon & 5k
Sunday, September 23
7 AM – 11:30 AM
Jackson Park: 6401 S. Stony Island Ave. Chicago
Chicago’s Hometown Race, The Chicago Half Marathon and 5K gives athletes the chance to run on traffic restricted Lake Shore Drive.
Friday, September 21 – Sunday, September 23
Various Times
Davis Theater: 4614 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60625
The 5th annual Middle Coast Film Festival takes place for the first time in Chicago. Highlights include a sold-out special anniversary screening of The Birdcage and a slate of more than 60 films that emphasizes gender diversity.