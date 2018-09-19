Chicago (CBS) — Chicago is welcoming fall with some fun events and activities around the area. Here are our top picks.

World Music Festival

Through Sunday, September, 23

Various Times

Various locations including: Millennium Park & Chicago Cultural Center

The 20th Annual World Music Festival Chicago is a FREE city-wide, multi-venue, eleven-day festival that features artists and ensembles from all over the world.

Frankenstein

Various Times on Thursdays and Sundays through Sunday October 28

Lifeline Theatre: 6912 N Glenwood Ave, Chicago, IL, 60626

Written 200 years ago, Frankenstein features a creature assembled from body parts at Lifeline Theatre. In this new version, the creator is a woman grappling with the demons of grief and denial.

American Craft Exposition

Friday, September 21 – Sunday, September 23

Friday and Saturday 10 AM – 6 PM, Sunday 10 AM – 5 PM

Chicago Botanic Garden: 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe

One of the country’s premier fine craft shows, The 34th Annual American Craft Exposition: 140 artisans exhibiting one-of-a-kind museum quality work at Chicago Botanic Garden.

Midnight Circus in the Parks

Friday September 21 – Sunday September 23

Friday at 7pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2 PM and 5 PM

Lake Shore Park: 808 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

Midnight Circus in the Parks brings world class contemporary circus performances to communities throughout Chicago and raise money for Chicago parks with the proceeds.

YAS! Fest (Youth Arts Showcase)

Saturday, September 22

11 AM – 7:30 PM

Millennium Park: 201 E. Randolph St.(Michigan Ave. & Columbus Ave.), Chicago

Chicago Cultural Center: 78 E. Washington Street, Chicago

Art Institute of Chicago: 111 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

YAS! Fest will be the largest celebration of young artists in Chicago history, featuring the works of hundreds of creative youth showcased in dozens of events throughout the Millennium Park Campus. It offers a wide range of performances, exhibitions, and hands-on activities and is free.

Harvest Pow Wow

Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23

Saturday 11 AM – 10 PM, Sunday 11 AM – 5 PM

Naper Settlement: 523 S Webster Street, Naperville

The traditional Powwow is a time to celebrate life, renew friendships, and share the Native American culture through dance, drumming, art, and storytelling. The 24th Annual Harvest Pow Wow also has food booths, crafts for sale, and a kids corner at Naper Settlement.

The Chicago Half Marathon & 5k

Sunday, September 23

7 AM – 11:30 AM

Jackson Park: 6401 S. Stony Island Ave. Chicago

Chicago’s Hometown Race, The Chicago Half Marathon and 5K gives athletes the chance to run on traffic restricted Lake Shore Drive.

Middle Coast Film Festival

Friday, September 21 – Sunday, September 23

Various Times

Davis Theater: 4614 N Lincoln Ave. Chicago, IL 60625

The 5th annual Middle Coast Film Festival takes place for the first time in Chicago. Highlights include a sold-out special anniversary screening of The Birdcage and a slate of more than 60 films that emphasizes gender diversity.