CHICAGO (CBS)–The Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Murphy could be sidelined for up to 12 weeks due to a back injury.

Medical update on Connor Murphy’s back injury, via #Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry. pic.twitter.com/SG3vyGU8R5 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 19, 2018

CBS Sports reports Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry released a statement regarding Murphy’s status Wednesday.

“Connor will have a period of six weeks during which he will be off the ice. He will undergo further testing at that time to determine if it is appropriate for him to begin more physical activity or require an additional four weeks of rest. This puts Murphy’s overall timeline at approximately eight to twelve weeks before returning to the lineup.” This news won’t affect many fantasy drafts, as Murphy’s lack of offensive upside keeps him off the radar in most formats, but it could pave the way for Henri Jokiharju, Chicago’s first-round selection from the 2017 draft, to make the Opening Night roster.”

Murphy will be reevaluated at the end of October, Terry said in the statement.