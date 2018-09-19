CHICAGO (CBS) — After two years of construction, the Cumberland Flyover will open to traffic for the Thursday morning commute.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the project includes a new two-lane bridge spanning Interstate 1-90 and the Chicago Transit Authority’s Blue Line to better accommodate inbound I-90 n(Jane Addams Tollway.)

“The Cumberland Flyover brings relief to one of the most congested points in the Chicago region and highlights the teamwork between IDOT and the Tollway,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn. “Business owners and residents, customers and workers at O’Hare will see the benefits immediately.”

About 13 million of the $23.9 million dollar project came from the Illinois Tollway.

IDOT is building another inbound I-90 lane between Cumberland and Harlem avenues as part of the project. Construction of a new lane in the outbound began earlier this year. It’s scheduled to open in 2020.