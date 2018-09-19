Dixon, Illinois (WQAD) — Dixon resource officer Mark Dallas was honored at Soldier Field in Chicago as Honorary Captain as the Bears took on the Seattle Seahawks. He got there in a 44-seater bus filled with his biggest fans from the Dixon community.

The Chicago Bears owner asked Officer Dallas to lead the team out on prime-time Monday night.

Officer Dallas is credited for stopping an active shooter in his tracks back in May at graduation practice.

People gathered in the Walmart parking lot in Dixon, all to load onto a bus to the game, and Officer Dallas personally greeted every person that got on. When Officer Dallas was honored on the field, his fan club supported him from the end zone, cheering on their hero who potentially saved dozens of lives in the Dixon High School gym back in May when a student opened fire.

“I did exactly what any of our police personnel would have done. I work with a lot of heroes. I get that title, but I work with a lot of them. Our department’s full of them. Everyday they are out serving our community,” says Officer Mark Dallas.

Dallas was honored at Soldier Field before the game started.

